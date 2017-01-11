Jenna Bush Hager Says She's Not Pregnant, Blames Rumors on "a Large Dinner"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jenna Bush Hager is clearing the air.
The Today show guest co-host addressed a pregnancy rumor head on Wednesday morning, telling viewers that she is not pregnant. The conversation took place with Tamron Hall, who mentioned that people claimed she had changed her signature pixie cut for a new look after a photo shoot. In response, Bush Hager said people have a tendency to assume.
"Don't you just love how people jump on things? Like you put a new hairdo or you wear a dress that's a little baggy, and it's like, 'Jenna Bush Hager pregnant with her third child.'"
"Do you reply?" Hall asked.
"No. I'm not pregnant, and I do not reply," Bush Hager said. "Because how do you reply other than saying, 'Thank you very much. No I'm not. That was just a large dinner last night.'"
Rumors began after Bush Hager appeared on the red carpet of the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards wearing a tight green dress. Many people took to social media to question whether the mom of two was expecting a third, so Hager gave them their answer.
Bush Hager also made headlines at the Golden Globes after she mistakenly called Hidden Figures "Hidden Fences". The moment went viral immediately, so she tearfully apologized Monday morning.
"I had an error in the night, which I have to apologize for," Bush Hager told NBC colleagues Natalie Morales and Al Roker. "When I was interviewing the incomparable Pharrell, who I adore, I accidentally—in the electricity of the red carpet, which I have never done before—I called Hidden Figures 'Hidden Fences.' I have seen both movies. I thought they were both brilliant. I have interviewed casts from both of the movies. If I offended people, I am deeply sorry. It was a mistake, because you all know, I am not perfect. I am authentic but a human. What I didn't want to do is make anybody feel lesser than who they are. So, anyway, I hope…I apologized to both the cast, to Pharrell, but it was a mistake and I hope we can all move on."