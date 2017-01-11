The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna "Not Happy" About Kim Richards Fight

"The fact that she said I use my dad's death as an excuse for my behavior was simply her trying to insert herself into something she knew nothing about. That's the whole point being made here—that I have not used it as an excuse, and his passing happened well after everything went down. Kim was also not taking responsibility about what she said in Amsterdam regarding my husband," Rinna wrote. "Unfortunately, in the heat of the moment after hearing what she had to say, I threw a low blow right back at her. I'm not happy about going there."

Rinna brought up Kim's arrests and legal problems, sparking several of the ladies, including Lisa Vanderpump, to call her out on the attack. Eden Sassoon intervened and brokered some peace between the ladies.