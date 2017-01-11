Andrew Garfield Talks Kissing Ryan Reynolds at the Golden Globes, Then Kisses Stephen Colbert

It was the kiss seen 'round the world.

One of the most unforgettable moments from the 2017 Golden Globes was when Andrew Garfield kissed Ryan Reynolds after he lost to Ryan Gosling in the Best Actor, Musical or Comedy, category. Appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Andrew Garfield Dishes on That Ryan Reynolds Kiss Colbert Tuesday, the Hacksaw Ridge star explained why he decided to give Reynolds a smooch.

"I just wanted Ryan to know that I loved him no matter whether he won or lost," Garfield told host Stephen Colbert. "It doesn't matter. It's how you play the game and you showed up. He gave his all. It doesn't change anything in my heart."