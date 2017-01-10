Malia Obama Brought to Tears During President Barack Obama's Farewell Speech Message to Michelle

Emotions were high tonight as many tuned in to watch President Barack Obama deliver his farewell speech in Chicago before leaving the White House, and things only got heavier when seeing his daughter begin to get choked up, too.
Near the end of his hour-long delivery, POTUS turned the focus to thanking those closest to him for being by his side throughout his eight years in office, and one special shout-out tugged at everyone's heart. No, not his remarks to Joe Biden (although that was cute, too). It was his sweet message to wife Michelle Obama.
Sitting between daughter Malia Obama and Biden's wife Jill, Michelle listened as Obama spoke words that had many in their feelings. Especially their 18-year-old daughter.
"Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the Southside," Obama began as the crowd roared and gave FLOTUS a standing ovation. "For the past 25 years, you've been not only my wife and mother of my children, but you've been my best friend."
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Tears began to flow from both Malia and President Obama, but he continued. "You took on a role you didn't ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You've made me proud. You've made the country proud."
He, then, of course, steered the focus to his two daughters. "Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion. You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be your dad."
According to CNN, Obama wrote his speech himself, much like many of his previous major addresses, and did so by dictating passages to his chief speechwriter Cody Keenan who then transcribes POTUS' words.
The team reportedly went through at least four drafts before finalizing tonight's address.
Obama is said to be returning to the White House in the early morning hours tomorrow, which will also mark his final flight on Air Force One.