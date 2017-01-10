It Looks Like Ariana Grande and John Legend Are Teaming Up for a Beauty and the Beast Duet

As if we needed anything else to make us ridiculously excited for the Beauty and the Beast live-action film.

Fans continue to anxiously await the release of the Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans remake of the Disney classic (which hits theaters March 17, but you already knew that), and now we've come across some even more exciting news about the highly anticipated flick.

It turns out Ariana Grande and John Legend may be teaming up to record what we can only assume will be the most epic duet for the film. Grande first piqued fans' interest in the idea when she shared an Instagram photo of herself in the leopard-print studio with a vague AF caption. The speculation was then heightened even more when she tagged Legend and the film in her photo, which was reposted by the Beauty and the Beast Instagram page.