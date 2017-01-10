Enrique Iglesias Heads to Cuba to Film Upcoming Music Video

Enrique Iglesias has decided to make Cuba the location for his new music video.

"Hey guys, what's up? We're on our way to the Caribbean to make the new music video. 'Súbeme la Radio' with my friend Descemer Bueno and Zion & Lennox," the 41-year-old singer said in a video he shared on his Instagram account.

This clip marks the second time that the Spanish hunk films a music video in Cuba. In 2014, the singer released "Bailando" featuring Bueno, who wrote the song along with Iglesias, and Cuban reggaeton band Gente de Zona.