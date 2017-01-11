A History of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Unpredictable Friendship With Beyoncé and Jay Z

It hasn't always been clear just what is going on between the two couples that double-date-night dreams are made of: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé and Jay Z.

The guys have known each other for almost two decades, Kanye having produced Jay Z's 2000 tune "This Can't Be Life;"; 2001's smash-hit "Izzo (H.O.V.A.)," Jay's first top 10 single as lead artist; Jay's 2003 collab with Beyoncé, "03 Bonnie and Clyde"...the list goes on. Then, of course, Kanye and Jay Z joined forces on 2011's Grammy-nominated Watch the Throne and embarked on what turned into the highest-grossing hip-hop tour to date.

So they've spent a lot of time together. And in case you hadn't noticed, Kanye is one of Beyoncé's biggest fans.