Lauren Conrad Debuts the ''Cutest Baby Bump Ever''

Lauren Conrad is bumpin'!
The fashion mogul's team took to her LaurenConrad.com blog to reveal her growing baby bump for the very first time.
"Oh hello, cutest baby bump ever," they wrote beside a photo of the soon-to-be mama standing on a balcony in a striped dress that hugged her tiny bump with a beige sweater over. "We can't wait to meet your little bundle, Lauren! XO Team LC."
Conrad announced that she and hubby William Tell are expecting their first child together on New Year's Day. She shared a sonogram of the baby growing in her belly, writing, "Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet..."
The former reality star has opened up in the past about starting a family with Tell, who she married in 2014. In a 2015 blog post, she was asked how many children she wants to have with her hubby. "Maybe two," she said. "That way we aren't outnumbered."
But the couple wasn't in any rush to start their family after saying "I do."
Conrad also explained to her followers how she was loving the honeymoon phase of their marriage. "My favorite thing about being married is knowing that I have a partner in life that I get to do so many wonderful things with," she shared. "Dreaming of the things we will do 20 years from now is so fun."
Conrad said the "hardest" aspect of marriage is compromise. "You always want to be considerate of each other," she explained "It's not just about you anymore."
And now, it's not just about the two of them! Congrats again to the growing family.