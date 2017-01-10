You're Doing It Wrong: How to Find the Perfect Red Lipstick

Spellman/WireImage
There's a science behind sexy red lips.
From the color to the pout, there is power in a strong pucker. Research suggests that a woman's lips are the first feature that a man notices, and the pigmentation of her lips (not the size) determines how long they will keep his attention. Compared to other shades, red lips were deemed the most attractive. Now, we don't believe that your lipstick choices should center on gaining attention, but it's an interesting fact to have in your beauty arsenal.
As award season kicks off, we'll be seeing more than a few red lips (think Lily Collins at the Golden Globes). And, if you're wondering how beauty experts select which shade looks best on their A-list client, we've got an answer for you.
After partnering with makeup brand The Glamatory on her new lip kit LipArt, reality television star Angela Simmons weighed in on her love for a colorful pout. "Day-to-day, whether I'm going to an event or hanging out, I'll put on a lip color before anything else," said the new mom. "My everyday makeup includes blush, mascara, maybe a little bronzer and lipstick. I love the pop of color."
Celebrity makeup artist Mimi J, responsible for Angela's pigmented pout, broke down how to buy red lipstick to enhance your skin complexion. You should buy the shade that makes you feel beautiful and confident. With that said, you're bound to fall in love with these lip colors.
Brian To/REX/Shutterstock
Fair/Light Skin:
A berry red lipstick will warm pink undertones.
The Perfect Red: The Glamatory Lip Potion Sugarberry, $16
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Tan Skin with Cool Undertones:
An orange-based red will brighten your face, offering a nice glow.
The Perfect Red: Angela Simmons LipArt Liquid Lipstick "ON POINT SETTIA," $14
Stewart Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Tan with Warm Undertones:
A brown-based red with a small hint of purple adds to warmth to the face.
The Perfect Red: Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick "Vampira," $20
Marion Curtis/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
Brown With Warm Undertones:
A deep shade of red, the color of merlot, deepens warm undertones for a very nice wintry glow.
The Perfect Red: Laura Mercier Crème Smooth Lip Colour in "Merlot," $28
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Dark Brown With Red Undertones:
A blue-based red looks great on deep or dark brown skin tones. Anyone who wears a blue-based red will also find that it makes your teeth appear whiter.
The Perfect Red: MAC Cosmetics Lipstick "Ruby-woo," $17
Cheers to being confident and sexy!