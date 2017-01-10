Billie Lourd Emerges With Taylor Lautner Following Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' Funeral

Billie Lourd is seeking solace in Taylor Lautner.

Nearly two weeks after losing her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds, the Scream Queens actress was spotted walking with her co-star and rumored beau in Los Angeles on Monday. The stars were dressed down for their stroll, sporting comfy sweatshirts and jeans.

The appearance falls just a fews days after the late mother and daughter were memorialized at Fisher's home a day before a joint private funeral. "Billie wanted the people her mother loved to gather in that living room one last time," a family source told People.

Among the 125 celebrities who attended the memorial, Lautner was there to comfort the 24-year-old. Lourd entertained the crowd with a performance of her mother's favorite song, "Happy Days Are Here Again," with fellow attendee Meryl Streep.