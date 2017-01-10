2017 Producers Guild Award Film Nominees Include La La Land, Hidden Figures and Deadpool

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Is Getting Ready for War in First Season 7B Photos

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey's Star Gets Vandalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

2016 Rio Olympics, Gymnastics, Aly Raisman, Simone Biles

Simone Biles and Aly Raisman to Make Their Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Debut

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, La La Land

Dale Robinette/Lionsgate

The nominations are in!

After previously announcing the nominees in its television and documentary categories, the Producers Guild of America has revealed its silver screen picks for 2017. 

Award season favorites La La Land, Hidden Figures, Fences and Moonlight were among the nods this year along with Hacksaw RidgeHell or High Water and Manchester by the Sea

Ryan Reynold's Deadpool also made the list after nabbing two Golden Globe nominations and four People's Choice nods. 

Still, La La Land has emerged the frontrunner of the year's award season thus far, sweeping the Golden Globes with seven wins—a win for every category it was nominated. 

Meanwhile, the 2017 BAFTA nominations were also announced Tuesday morning, with similar nominations for Arrival, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight and La La Land. 

Photos

2017 Golden Globes: First-Time Winners

Finding Dory

Disney?Pixar

The Producers Guild Association also honored animated films like MoanaThe Secret Life of PetsKubo and the Two Strings, Zootopia and gave some love to the Golden Globes-snubbed Finding Dory.

The 2017 Producers Guild Awards will take place Jan. 28 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

The new nominees include:

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award  for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

Arrival

Deadpool

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion 

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

The Secret Life of Pets

Zootopia

TAGS/ Awards , Top Stories