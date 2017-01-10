2017 Producers Guild Award Film Nominees Include La La Land, Hidden Figures and Deadpool

The nominations are in!

After previously announcing the nominees in its television and documentary categories, the Producers Guild of America has revealed its silver screen picks for 2017.

Award season favorites La La Land, Hidden Figures, Fences and Moonlight were among the nods this year along with Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water and Manchester by the Sea.

Ryan Reynold's Deadpool also made the list after nabbing two Golden Globe nominations and four People's Choice nods.

Still, La La Land has emerged the frontrunner of the year's award season thus far, sweeping the Golden Globes with seven wins—a win for every category it was nominated.

Meanwhile, the 2017 BAFTA nominations were also announced Tuesday morning, with similar nominations for Arrival, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight and La La Land.