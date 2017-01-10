2017 Producers Guild Award Film Nominees Include La La Land, Hidden Figures and Deadpool

Dale Robinette/Lionsgate
The nominations are in!
After previously announcing the nominees in its television and documentary categories, the Producers Guild of America has revealed its silver screen picks for 2017.
Award season favorites La La Land, Hidden Figures, Fences and Moonlight were among the nods this year along with Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water and Manchester by the Sea.
Ryan Reynold's Deadpool also made the list after nabbing two Golden Globe nominations and four People's Choice nods.
Still, La La Land has emerged the frontrunner of the year's award season thus far, sweeping the Golden Globes with seven wins—a win for every category it was nominated.
Meanwhile, the 2017 BAFTA nominations were also announced Tuesday morning, with similar nominations for Arrival, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight and La La Land.
The Producers Guild Association also honored animated films like Moana, The Secret Life of Pets, Kubo and the Two Strings, Zootopia and gave some love to the Golden Globes-snubbed Finding Dory.
The 2017 Producers Guild Awards will take place Jan. 28 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.
The new nominees include:
The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:
Arrival
Deadpool
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
The Secret Life of Pets
Zootopia