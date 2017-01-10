Adorable Alert: Dream Kardashian Is Even Cuter With Snapchat Filters

We're already overloaded with the cuteness that is Dream Kardashian, but we have to be honest, she really pulls at our heartstrings with those precious Snapchat filters!

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna always get their followers smiling when they share photos of videos of their 2-month-old daughter on social media, and there's no stopping the awws! when they throw in some filters.

For example, on Monday night, Rob shared a video of his little girl with the doggy Snapchat filter, and it's almost too much to handle. Even he captioned the post with two heart-eyed emojis.