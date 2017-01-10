Pretty Little Liars' Final 10 Episodes Will Feature a Musical Number, a Time Jump & an Evil Board Game

The final 10 episodes of Pretty Little Liars are nearly upon us, but it sounds like the ride is hardly over.

The cast and creators addressed reporters during the TV Critics' Association winter press tour on Tuesday to spill on what's to come as the Freeform drama wraps up its seventh and final season, and surprisingly, they spilled quite a bit. We may not know who A.D. is, but we know a little bit of what to expect when the show returns in April.