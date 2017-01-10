Blac Chyna Poses With Khloe Kardashian's Ex French Montana: Will She Star in a New Music Video?

It seems Blac Chyna is connected to the Kardashians in more ways than one.
The reality star was spotted with rapper French Montana over the weekend at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles at what could be the set of a new music video. The mother of two and the Grammy nominee posed on the wing of a jet, mirroring a similar shot of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick from their trip to Aspen over the holidays.
"Young legends," the hip hop artist captioned the photo with Chyna. He shared an additional photo of himself and The Weekend at the airport sitting on the hood of luxury convertible, writing "SET LIFE."
Denise Truscello/WireImage
The reality star made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to daughter Dream Kardashian at The Mirage's 1 OAK Nightclub in Las Vegas Saturday night.
It wasn't too long ago that future sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian was in Sin City with Montana as the two dated on and off in 2014 and 2015. While Kardashian has since called it quits and is now exclusively dating NBA player Tristan Thompson, the exes are pals nonetheless.
"We have history and we've had a relationship and a great friendships and I love that we are still friends," she said during an interview on sister Kylie Jenner's KylieRadio. "I don't believe in f--king and ducking. We had a great relationship and I like that we can still be friends."
Are these latest photos pointing to Chyna's return to the music video world? The 28-year-old rose to fame as a video vixen in visuals for Kanye West, Nicki Minaj and former fiancé Tyga.
