Neil Patrick Harris Splits His Pants During Broadway Riff-Off With James Corden

CBS
CBS
Now that's what we call passion.
Neil Patrick Harris challenged James Corden to a Broadway riff-off on The Late Late Show Monday, mocking Corden for winning a Tony Award for a "non-singing role." Determined to defend his talent, Corden launched into "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat" from Guys and Dolls. NPH fired back with a powerhouse rendition of Gypsy's "Everything's Coming Up Roses."
Impressed, Corden challenged Harris again. "Broadway ain't nothing unless you can belt out a heartbreaking ballad."
Challenged accepted.
Harris chose to croon "Being Alive" from Company, to which Corden responded with "On My Own" from Les Misérables. With no clear winner, the How I Met Your Mother alum claimed Broadway is "all about being sexy," so Corden belted out "All That Jazz" from Chicago, but Harris took it to the next level—perhaps unfairly—with his rendition of "Sugar Daddy" from Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Broadway fans will recall Harris starred as Hedwig on Broadway.
The pair ended the riff-off with a show-stopping duet of "My Shot" from Hamilton, which basically blew the roof off The Late Late Show set. Unfortunately, Corden and Harris' passionate Broadway battle led to a wardrobe malfunction for NPH.
"When I went down on my knees there, I had a nice wardrobe malfunction and split my pants from my ass to my knee," Harris admitted when they returned from commercial break. "I left it all on the stage for you."
Watch the video to see their insane riff-off!