Ben Affleck Punishes Casey Affleck Because He Didn't Thank Him in His Golden Globes 2017 Speech

Word to the wise: always thank your family in your award show acceptance speeches.

Casey Affleck won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for his role in Manchester by the Sea, and during his acceptance speech he thanked Amazon, Matt Damon and many others. Unfortunately, he forgot to give his brother Ben Affleck a mention.

"I was a little taken aback," Ben confessed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday. "I wouldn't do that. If it's me, I thank people."

Host Jimmy Kimmel replayed Ben's acceptance speech when he won the Oscar for Good Will Hunting, and Ben did, in fact, thank his brother Casey. Kimmel also played video of Eli Manning thanking his brother Peyton Manning, which caused Ben to note, "and they hate each other!"