Fresh on the heels of several Golden Globes gaffes mistaking the nominated Hidden Figures for Hidden Fences, funnyman Stephen Colbert monopolized on the made-up title by cutting a trailer of the imaginary movie.
"This summer, see the movie white people at the Golden Globes were talking," the trailer quips at the start.
In accordance with the title, Colbert combined scenes from both films and meshed them together for a plot featuring a fence in outer space.
"They're going to be asking us questions about our work. I think that's pretty reasonable giving that we're talking a fence and shooting it into space and that's never been done before," star Kevin Costner says in a recut scene.
"Based on a true story of people who think all movies about black people are the same movie," the narrator describes. "If movies starring black people confuse you, then this is the film you've got to see."
"I had an error in the night, which I have to apologize for," Bush Hager told her NBC co-hosts Natalie Morales and Al RokerMonday morning on air. "When I was interviewing the incomparable Pharrell, who I adore, I accidentally—in the electricity of the red carpet, which I have never done before—I called Hidden Figures 'Hidden Fences.'"
"I have seen both movies. I thought they were both brilliant. I have interviewed casts from both of the movies. If I offended people, I am deeply sorry. It was a mistake, because you all know, I am not perfect. I am authentic but a human. What I didn't want to do is make anybody feel lesser than who they are. So, anyway, I hope…I apologized to both the cast, to Pharrell, but it was a mistake and I hope we can all move on."
"You can say whatever you want to say about me, but to act as though I don't care about people really hurt," she added.
Williams happily accepted the apology. "Everyone makes mistakes," he tweeted Monday. "Hidden Fences does sound like an intriguing movie though. Just saying..."
