Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Put on a "United Front" Amid Divorce

In December, a judge denied Pitt's request to seal documents in his custody battle. Pitt, 53, and Jolie, 41, went on to make harsh claims about each other in a series of court filings. In one filing, Pitt said he was "extremely concerned" that if the records were not sealed, his kids' privacy rights would be damaged. His lawyers claimed Jolie "exposed the children by making public the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals." Her lawyers argued his filing was a "thinly-veiled attempt to shield himself, rather than the children, from the public view."

The exes have since agreed to seal sensitive records relating to Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 15, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 13, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 11, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 10, Knox Jolie-Pitt, 8, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 8.