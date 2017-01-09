7 Underrated Hollywood Couples That Are Actual Relationship Goals

Jenny Anderson/WireImage, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Many may be cynical about the idea of genuine love in Hollywood, but we're here to tell you it's not impossible.
While there are the obvious celeb couples that everyone is quick to note—Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Victoria and David Beckham Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, so on and so forth—there are also a number of twosomes whose relationships have managed to stay out of the spotlight, while their flame continues to burn brighter than ever.
So, let's share the love, shall we? It's time we pay some praise to a few underrated star couples who have exemplified the true statement of #relationshipgoals through their admirable connection:
1. Viola Davis & Julius Tennon: Everyone knows Viola, but many people may not know the man behind the award-winning star. Davis has been married to Tennon since June 2003, and her hubby, who proclaims himself "the proudest husband in Hollywood," has been a rock of support for the star over the years. In fact, after snagging an award for her role in Fences, Davis gushed about her relationship to Tennon in the press room when asked about their teamwork. "I don't know…that's a God question," she said. "Lord knows, I don't know what I did to deserve him walking into my life 18 years ago. I just know that it worked. I just know that it's a great friendship. I know that when I'm down he's up and when he's down I'm up, so we can throw each other a rope."
2. Sterling K. Brown & Ryan Michelle Bathe: The romance between these two first started after meeting in Stanford. The college sweethearts underwent a lot of ups and downs in their relationship, and even went three years without speaking before giving their love another shot and taking on long-distance for some time. It clearly worked out for the best, because now the This Is Us stars have been married for 10 years, are parents to two beautiful children, and Brown will always remind us that he's got the "hottest chick in the game rocking my chain."
3. Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone: Oh, you thought the chemistry between these two in Bridesmaids was just good acting? These lovebirds, and frequent co-stars, have been married since 2005 and have two children together. "We have always been lucky that we have worked together for so long but we see the same thing and we have had the same goals," McCarthy once told The Daily Mail of her marriage. "I think that how we met, writing and performing together, and we love each other and respect each other and we give each other lots of breaks."
4. Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.: The former co-stars and now longtime couple first met on the set of the 1997 thriller I Know What You Did Last Summer, but they didn't start a romantic relationship until three years later. In fact, their romance kinda blossomed by accident. "We had made plans for dinner with a mutual friend and the person canceled," Gellar told People after the couple's 2002 wedding in Mexico. "We decided to have dinner anyway and never looked back." Now, the couple, who tend to keep their private life fairly out of the limelight, have been married for over 16 years and are parents to two children, a daughter and son.
5. Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet: Khal Drogo's actual princess was his childhood crush. Like many before him, Momoa found himself fawning over the Cosby star when he was younger, however, unlike anyone else, he actually ended up with her! The two stars were introduced by mutual friend back in 2005 and Momoa was understandably freaking out. "We met through mutual friends," Jason once told TheYBF. "But when I first met her, she didn't know I was a stalker, but I was. I was with one of my best friends and when I turned around, and they were going to introduce us, literally like, fireworks. She said 'Hi I'm Lisa'. And I said 'Hi, I'm Jason' and I just turn around to my buddy like... [freaking out]. Inside, I was like a little girl and I (deepend my voice] and tried to pull it together. She definitely makes me shy. It's been an honor." The pair have been married since 2007 and have two gorgeous daughters together.
6. Javier Bardem & Penelope Cruz: These two have become famous for keeping their private life, well, private, and have carried out a lengthy relationship without the usual public eye on their every move. The couple first met while filming Jamon, Jamon in 1992, one of Cruz's first films, but didn't start dating until 2007, after starring in the fiery film Vicky Cristina Barcelona. The Spanish stars married in 2010 and have two children together.
7. Zoe Saldana & Marco Perego: Here's another secretive pair that found the magic formula to finding love in Hollywood. The Dominican-Puerto Rican actress began dating the Italian artist in March 2013 and by June of that year, they were secretly married in London. Their relationship continued to raise some eyebrows when Perego decided to ditch tradition and took Saldana's last name instead. "I tried to talk him out of it," Saldana confessed to InStyle in 2015. "I told him, 'If you use my name, you're going to be emasculated by your community of artists, by your Latin community of men, by the world.'" She continued, "Marco looks up at me and says, 'Ah, Zoe, I don't give a s--t.'" Zoe, who welcomed twin boys with Marco, also opened up about how this relationship was different. "Since I've been with Marco, I've been lowering my guard. Finally when we had our boys, I looked at my husband and I realized: I was meant for you and you were meant for me. I've always felt comfortable around men as long as they were friends. Now I finally feel comfortable with my lover. I don't want to be separate."