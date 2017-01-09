Jamie Foxx Speaks Out After Report Claims He Was Attacked at a Los Angeles Restaurant

Jamie Foxx is setting the record straight, and adding a bit of humor to the situation.

TMZ reported the actor and his entourage were involved in a physical altercation while dining at West Hollywood hotspot Catch LA Saturday night. According to the outlet, a separate group of diners approached Foxx's table and asked them to quiet down. Words were exchanged, and things reportedly took a violent turn.

Jamie took to Instagram Monday evening with a video statement of his own. Holding a white towel to his eye, the celeb tells the camera, "F--k. The word is out, man. I know y'all heard about this s--t and saw some videos. I just want to address what happened on Saturday from my perspective."