Eva Mendes Responds to Ryan Gosling's Sweet Golden Globes Tribute With This Clever Message

All (teary) eyes were on Ryan Gosling last night when he won his Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for his work in La La Land.

And while yes, sometimes just the sight of him makes people weep, it was his touching speech to his partner Eva Mendes that really made everyone bust out the Kleenex.

"I would like to try and thank one person properly and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer."