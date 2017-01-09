Zoe Saldana Refuses to Let Her Demanding Schedule Sacrifice "Sexy Time" With Hubby Marco Perego

Zoe Saldana understands the importance of work-life balance.

E! News' Maria Menounoscaught up with the sultry actress while promoting her new drama Live By Night, just one of the many projects she's tackled over the past year. When asked how she manages to juggle a full schedule, her marriage to Marco Perego and raise their two sons, Zoe is the first to admit it's far from simple.

"For the first time, I'm saying I don't know how I'm doing it," she admitted. "I've never met this kind of fatigue, this kind of exhaustion. We're still happy, though. Life will always have to be good... There's just a lot to worry about."

One thing Zoe is currently preoccupied with? Fitting in more intimate moments with her man.