The Crown Star Claire Foy Weighs In On Prince Harry's Actress Girlfriend Meghan Markle

Claire Foy is giving her royal approval to Prince Harry's Hollywood romance.

The Crown star, who won a Golden Globe last night for her portrayal as Queen Elizabeth II on the hit Netflix series, weighed in on Harry's Suits star girlfriend Meghan Markle when I caught up with her yesterday on the Globes red carpet.

"You know, look at Princess Margaret," Foy said, referring to the queen's late controversial sister. "It's not exactly unheard of." (Margaret's love life was a tabloid staple.)

And then Foy added, "And I must speak for actresses. We're not a bad bunch. We're alright."

It was revealed in October that Harry and Meghan were a couple after first meeting in Toronto, where the actress films Suits.