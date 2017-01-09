Are Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling the Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio of This Award Season?

Imagine it is February 28, 2016. The 88th Annual Academy Awards. Brie Larson has taken home an Oscar for her searing performance in Room. The hauntingly depressing Amy has won Best Documentary. Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu nabbed the highest honor for directors. And then, suddenly, the mood changes.

It's time to announce the winner for Best Actor; that prize that Leonardo DiCaprio has been coveting from afar for years, close enough to be able to taste victory, yet each time finding it maddeningly, ever-so-slightly, out of his grasp. This part is history, of course, and our man finally did it. The Dolby Theater erupted in thunderous applause and the audience jumped to their feet so quickly that members could have sworn it created a breeze.

And there, in the midst of it all, among the cheering and the clapping and the confetti—of course there was confetti—was Kate Winslet with a look on her face that said it all: The truest and purest form of Hollywood friendship, two red carpet BFFs who were enjoying that finest, most delicious kind of recognition.