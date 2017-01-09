My Lady, Sweetheart and Angel: Why Won't Ryan Gosling Refer to Eva Mendes by Her Name?

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Hey girl. Ryan Gosling isn't one to name drop.
The La La Land star dedicated his acceptance speech at last night's Golden Globe Awards to longtime partner and mother of his two children, Eva Mendes, without actually referring to her by name.
"I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," Gosling said onstage.
"If she hadn't have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you," he added, speaking straight into the camera as Eva did not attend the ceremony.
So let's get this straight: Person, my lady, her, she, and sweetheart... but no Eva. By all means a decidedly simpler way to address the love of his life, no?
Sonia Recchia/Getty Images
And that's not to say Ryan's choice of mushy gushy pet names to describe Mendes won't go down as one of the most swoon-worthy moments in award show history, but it's certainly not criminal to want to hear the actor's smooth-as-butter voice utter her damn name for once.
It's no secret that Ryan and Eva keep their relationship fiercely private, opting to divulge only the most surface level of deets about their lives behind closed doors. In fact, we can't think of a recent instance where Gosling did mention Eva by name.
Back in 2015, in an interview with Sunday Style, Gosling gushed about Eva while also cluing us in on her humble approach to romance: "She hates credit and she'll even be mad that I'm giving her that credit," he recalled when asked about Mendes' support of his Lost River directorial debut. "But she was very helpful in so many ways."
Then in 2016, Ryan stopped by Good Morning America with a heartfelt update about his family of four. Once again, the hunky celeb was full of kind words for Eva and their daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, but left their names way out of the picture.
"It's heaven," he shared. It's like walking through a field of flowers every day. I live with angels."
So until Gosling is feeling a wee more loose-lipped, we can all rest assured that he's definitely keeping Eva's name close to his heart—where it really belongs anyway.