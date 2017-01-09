Flubs Happen: Time to Remember Doing Live TV Is Hard and Most Slips of the Tongue Are Just Honest Mistakes

You know how you usually think of the perfect thing to say...about 10 minutes after the opportunity to say it has passed?

Well, think about being under pressure to say the right thing 100 percent of the time, immediately. That's what live TV requires—and subsequently that's what we expect from people doing live TV. Perfections. So when someone wielding the mic trips up, especially on as heavily a spotlit stage as the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, people who aren't doing anything but listening are going to notice.

And if the flub hits certain pressure points, a collective reaction could ensue.