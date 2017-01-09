Men's Grooming Tips: How Exactly Ryan Reynolds Looks so Good Looking

The beards were alive and well at the Golden Globes.

Chris Pine graced the red carpet with multi-dimensional-hued hair. Danny Glover came to win with shorter strands. Even Casey Affleck's whiskers were at both times curly and intentionally rugged. However, if we had to give it to one guy in the Best Grooming category, the award would have to go to Ryan Reynolds!

Despite traditional notions about men's beauty prep (a.k.a. the get-up-and-go approach), a well-prepped face for the fellas does take effort—just ask Kristan Serafino, who was responsible for the Deadpool actor's Golden Globes look.