We Got Real Close to Seeing Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Penis in Nocturnal Animals

SPOILER ALERT: Before you read any further, I have to warn you that there's no way of getting around not describing parts of a certain scene in Nocturnal Animals for this story.

Consider yourself warned.

To say Tom Ford shocked audiences with Aaron Taylor-Johnson's outdoor bathroom scene in Nocturnal Animals is putting it mildly. Not only is he naked and sitting on a toilet that happens to be on his front porch, but we also see him wiping his backside.

But get this—Aaron's wife, Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson, is a big fan of the ewww-inducing moment. "I actually love that scene because I know how Aaron felt doing that scene and the nervousness," Sam told me on the Golden Globes red carpet, adding, "I think it's one of the most cinematically great scenes I've seen in awhile."

Ford told me that Aaron actually went full frontal while filming the scene but his manhood didn't the final cut. "He showed a lot more than we used," Ford said.