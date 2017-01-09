In Honor of Kate Middleton's Birthday, Here's Are 35 of Her Best Looks, Ranked!

Kate Middleton, 35 looks goods on you!

The Duchess of Cambridge's styling choices consistently make headlines—so much so that if she wears a dress, it oftentimes sells out in mere seconds. While Prince William's other half is known for wearing simple silhouettes with clean lines, modest hemlines and floral frocks, in actuality, her royal wardrobe features a pretty good range.

So, in honor of Kate's big day, we've compiled her best looks to date—click through the gallery below for 35 outfits, one for every year she's been born!