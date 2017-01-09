Tracee Ellis Ross Plans to Hide Her Golden Globe in a Future Black-ish Episode

Tracee Ellis Ross kicked off her heels during her victory walk Sunday.

"I'm taking a little breath and then they'll go back on," she told E! News' Ross Mathews of her Louboutin pumps. "There was one long walk into this room, and that was when they came off."

Ellis won the award for Best Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical, at the 2017 Golden Globes—making her the first black woman to win in the category since Debbie Allen in 1983. "This is for all the women—women of color and colorful people—whose stories, ideas and thoughts are not always considered worthy, important and valid. I see you. We see you," Ellis Ross, who plays Dr. Rainbow Johnson in ABC's black-ish, said in her acceptance speech. The actress also praised the sitcom for telling stories "outside of where the industry usually looks."

"It's nice at 44," Ellis Ross told the audience. "I like it here."