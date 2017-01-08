Selena Gomez & Maluma Follow Each Other on Instagram--Fans Lose It!

Selena Gomez has the most followers on Instagram. Period. So, when she follows someone, it's news—especially if this someone is Maluma.

Not only did the 24-year-old singer follow the Colombian hunk, but she also liked one of his pictures, which then led fans of both sides a bit confused and hopeful. Maluma didn't stay behind, he quickly followed Gomez and liked her post which she captioned, "Vente pa' ca," that also happens to be the title of Maluma and Ricky Martin's song. Some fans also think that she was hinting at a possible remix of the track.