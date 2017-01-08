Selena Gomez & Maluma Follow Each Other on Instagram--Fans Lose It!

Getty Images
Ryan Gosling's Backstage Confession Perfectly Sums Up Every Golden Globes Winner: "I've Had Too Much Champagne"
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Wanted to Pay Robin Williams Back for Jumpstarting Their Career: ''We Thought There Would Be Time''
Getty Images
Selena Gomez has the most followers on Instagram. Period. So, when she follows someone, it's news—especially if this someone is Maluma.
Not only did the 24-year-old singer follow the Colombian hunk, but she also liked one of his pictures, which then led fans of both sides a bit confused and hopeful. Maluma didn't stay behind, he quickly followed Gomez and liked her post which she captioned, "Vente pa' ca," that also happens to be the title of Maluma and Ricky Martin's song. Some fans also think that she was hinting at a possible remix of the track.
While one fan tweeted in Spanish, "If Selena Gomez dates Maluma I can die happy" and another simply tweeted "Maluma ft. Selena Gomez?"
The fans are not clear as to why the two are following each other on social media, but they were quick to tweet about it:
@selenagomez and @maluma ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh— ~Alexis Marie~ ? (@almari127) January 8, 2017
Can @maluma and @selenagomez get marry already? You guys would make the cutest babies and songs ever tbh ??— xt.a (@gls_98) January 8, 2017
#SelenaGomezFeatMaluma ??@selenagomez @maluma— Celii Quiroga. (@CeliQuiroga) January 8, 2017
Maluma followed Selena on Instagram pic.twitter.com/hbofXhjnog— Selena Gomez News (@selena_holic) January 8, 2017
@selenagomez @maluma can't believe it???? pic.twitter.com/2Jq6lffXTj— adelaide; (@LarySelenator1) January 8, 2017
¿@maluma y @selenagomez???????— Pamela (@Pamelael_) January 8, 2017
Is there something brewing behind the scenes? Stay tuned...