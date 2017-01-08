Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Wanted to Pay Robin Williams Back for Jumpstarting Their Career: ''We Thought There Would Be Time''

It's crazy to think that it's almost been 20 years since Matt Damon and Ben Affleck made a wave in the movie business from their breakout roles in Good Will Hunting. And it's even crazier to believe that their co-star and legendary actor, Robin Williams, has been gone for over two years now.

Damon, who produced the film Manchester by the Sea, nominated this year for Best Motion Picture, Drama, spoke to Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet of the 2017 Golden Globes tonight, and shared some bittersweet words about his late friend.

"Oh, man, [I have] a lot of Robin Williams memories, good memories of him. And Ben said recently, it's weird, we always felt like we were going to, we had this incredible debt to pay him back," Damon said. "And we thought there would be time to do that and just the abruptness of somebody leaving like that, that realization comes that you're never going to be able to pay back this incredible thing done for you."