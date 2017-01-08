Amy Adams Photobombs Amy Schumer's Golden Globes 2017 Photo With the Stranger Things Kids

Is Amy Adams part of Stranger Things in the Upside Down? Because there was supposed to be one Amy in this photo.
At the 2017 Golden Globes Sunday, she photobombed Amy Schumer and her boyfriend Ben Hanisch's pic with most of the children who star in the Netflix show—Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp. In the pic, which Schumer posted on Instagram, Adams is crouching down just behind the comedy actress.
"Ummmmm things got strange #goldenglobes #amyadamsphotobomb," Schumer wrote.
During the ceremony, Schumer and Goldie Hawn, her onscreen mom in the upcoming comedy movie Snatched, presented an award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, during which they showcased their comedic chemistry.
Adams was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for her role in the movie Arrival. She lost to Isabelle Huppert for Elle.
Stranger Things was nominated for Best Television Series, Drama, while Winona Ryder received an individual nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama for her role as Noah's character's mother. The awards went to Netflix's The Crown and main actress Claire Foy.
Check out a complete list of 2017 Golden Globe winners.