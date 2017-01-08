Isabelle Huppert Emotionally Accepts Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama at the 2017 Golden Globes

NBC
Isabelle Huppert certainly has a lot to celebrate tonight!
The French actress took home the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for her performance in Elle at the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday night, joining Casey Affleck as it also marks her first-ever Golden Globes win.
The win was not easy either, considering the competition, which included: Amy Adams for her role in Arrival, Jessica Chastain for Miss Sloane, Ruth Negga for Loving and Natalie Portman for Jackie.
Taking the stage to accept the award, Huppert couldn't stop her heart from pounding, radiating excitement as she held her trophy.
"Oh my God, oh my God! Thank you, thank you," she began. "My heart is beating. If you would hear what's going on here. Oh, my God. Thank you to the Hollywood Press Association. Thank you, [director] Paul [Verhoeven]. Thank you for being what you are. Thank you for letting me be what I am. Thank you to Ben Saïd, producer. Thank you to Sony classics who supported me from the beginning. Oh, God, I'm losing my words."
She was able to continue, concluding, "Thank you for making me win in a French film directed by a Dutch director here in America...Thank you to the Hollywood Press Association for all their philanthropic work, for supporting young actors and actresses in television and the motion picture. Thank you. There are people from all over the world in this room, from China, to America, to Europe. Do not expect cinema to set up walls. Thank you. Thank you!"
Congratulations to the actress on her huge win!