2017 Golden Globes: 5 Sexy Trends Straight Off the Red Carpet

Some will argue that sexy is merely an attitude, but here in Hollywood, we know better.

Sure, how you feel on the inside helps, but what you wear, especially to an award show, does matter. And if you're headed to the Golden Globes like Olivia Culpo or Sofia Vergara, putting together a look that's sexy and sophisticated is exactly what you're going for. And after this year's show, it's clear that most stars had the same idea: Sexy is in. If you were paying attention like we were, you might have noticed a few reoccurring trends that exuded sex appeal.