Donald Glover Makes Magic With Touching Speech After Winning Best Actor in a Comedy Series at 2017 Golden Globes

Donald Glover is having one helluva night.

Shortly after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association awarded his FX series Atlanta with the coveted Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy award at the 2017 Golden Globes, the star and creator of the hit show was lauded once again with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy.

And the magic of the evening was not lost on the visibly moved actor. After accepting his award from presenters Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore and delivering the usual thank yous to his cast and crew, as well as the suits at FX, Glover managed to deliver an unforgettable speech on a night full of them.