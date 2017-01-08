See Emma Watson Sing in New Trailer for Live-Action Beauty and the Beast

Stop the presses. Emma Watsonhas an incredible singing voice. 

Not that we're surprised or anything, given that the talented starlet was cast as Belle in the live-action remake of Disney's musical Beauty and the Beast, but this is seriously impressive.

The latest trailer for the forthcoming flick premiered tonight during the 2017 Golden Globes, and brings a whole new reason to count down the few short months until its release. 

In the 30-second spot, Watson sings Belle's classic "Reprise" as multiple never-before-seen scenes play out. Emma is seen approaching Beast's castle before meeting everyone's favorite talking teacup Chip for the very first time. Chip tells her in an oh-so adorable accent, "Pleased to meet you!"

There's also quite a few intimate moments shared between Belle and Beast that made the final edit. 

The live-action adaptation boasts an ensemble cast that includes Luke Evans as Gaston, Josh Gad as LeFou, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Dan Stevens as Beast, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza and Watson as Belle.

What do you think of the new trailer for Beauty and the Beast? Watch it above and sound off in the comments!

Beauty and the Beast is in theaters March 17. 

