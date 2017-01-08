We Bet You Didn't See Ryan Reynolds Makeout With Andrew Garfield After Losing the Golden Globe to Ryan Gosling

Bryan Tanaka Says He & Mariah Carey Are ''Meant to Be Together'' on Mariah's World: ''There's Something Undeniable With This''
Are you guys paying attention, because we're willing to bet that you missed something absolutely amazing right now. Don't worry, though, that's why we're here.
Just a few seconds before everybody started to swoon over Ryan Gosling's beautiful speech, where he thanked Eva Mendes for holding down the fort while he shot La La Land, there was a very OMG-worthy embrace going on in the background, and if you blinked, you missed it.
Fellow Best Actor nominees Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield decided to share a kiss on the lips to make up for losing the award to the other Ryan, and while we bet it stung, it seems that smooch made it all better. Just try to take your eyes off of Gosling's rugged handsomeness, and veer over to the left, you'll see it all go down.
Sure, keep watching it over and over. We are.
Meanwhile, Gosling tugged at hearts in a different way. Shortly after accepting his trophy, the actor got to thanking his "lady" Mendes in the sweetest way possible.
"I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," Ryan shared. "If she hadn't have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you."
He continued, "To my daughters, I love you. And if I may, I would like to dedicate this to the memory of [Eva's] brother, Juan Carlos Mendes."