Goldie Hawn & Amy Schumer Are the Golden Globes Comedy Duo We Never Knew We Needed

Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer brought some good laughs to the 2017 Golden Globes.

The two actresses play a mother and daughter in the upcoming action-comedy film Snatched, which sees them embarking on a hijinks-filled trip to South America. They offered a sneak peek of their comedic chemistry onstage at the Golden Globes while presenting the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

"So, in our new movie, Amy and I play mother and daughter," Hawn, 71, told the audience.

"Yeah, I play the daughter," joked Schumer, 35. "Although I read for both parts."

"You did?" Hawn asked, giggling her trademark Goldie Hawn giggle.

"Yes, I did," Schumer said.