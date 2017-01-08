Ryan Gosling Can't Accept His Golden Globes Win Without Thanking Eva Mendes and Their Daughters

Ryan Gosling is dancing and singing his way to the top of award season.

At Sunday night's 2017 Golden Globes, the actor scored his first of what could be many awards for his work in La La Land. Shortly after accepting his trophy, the actor got to thanking his extended family including Eva Mendes.

"I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," Ryan shared. "If she hadn't have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you."

He continued, "To my daughters, I love you. And if I may, I would like to dedicate this to the memory of [Eva's] brother, Juan Carlos Mendes."