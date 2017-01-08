Sarah Paulson Wins Best Actress in a Limited Series at 2017 Golden Globes

The night has just begun and Sarah Paulson is already walking away a winner.

The actress scored her first Golden Globe win tonight when she was named Best Actress in a Limited Series for her role as Marcia Clark in the award-winning limited TV series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

(which also won the award for Best Limited Series directly afterwards).

"Oh, my god, I feel like I'm going to faint," Paulson told the crowd. "I want to thank the HFPA for this incredible honor. You have always been so kind to me. And I would like to thank everyone at FX for support, and Dana Walden, Gary Newman, everyone at 20th Century Fox. To our incredible cast, this merry band of gypsies, you're all heroes to me. I would not be standing here if it were not for each and every one of you."

