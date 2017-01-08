Billy Bob Thornton Rubs His Golden Globe Win for Best Actor in a TV Drama in Rival Bob Odenkirk's Face

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Could the biggest feud in Hollywood be one between Billy Bob Thornton and Bob Odenkirk?
When the Goliath actor stepped up to the podium at the 2017 Golden Globes to accept his award for Best Actor in a TV Drama for his work in the Amazon series, he took the opportunity to really stick it to his apparent nemesis and fellow nominee.
"So there are a lot of talented people in every category. These days, there are a lot of talented people in this business. And this is not track and field, so you don't break a tape and actually win. This is up to people's opinion. But I do have to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press very much for picking me over Bob Odenkirk because Bob and I have had a feud since the 1940s when we did a movie with Van Johnson. Remember that, Bob? And we've had a little thing ever since. So, there you go, bud."
As Odenkirk laughed hysterically, Thornton admitted with a chuckle of his own that he was just pulling our leg. (Dating the feud back to the '40s was our first hint...) And that's when the two-time Golden Globe winner got serious about what the award meant to him.
"On a serious note, I'd like to accept this award in memory of Luke Scott, a PA on Goliath who left us this last year. He was one of those guys who knew what he was doing, and I loved him. So, I'd like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press and everyone who's here," he continued. "And all the actors and musician, technicians who actually go out and try. It's easy to talk about people, but it's really hard to stick your night out. God bless y'all."
To take home top honors, Thornton not only beat out Odekirk for his work on Better Call Saul, but Rami Malek (Mr. Robot), Matthew Rhys (The Americans), and Liev Schrieber (Ray Donovan) as well.
