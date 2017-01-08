Dancing With the Stars' Louis van Amstel Is Married! All the Details on His Romantic Ceremony

Louis van Amstel may have an extra spring in his step this weekend.

The Dancing With the Stars professional dancer married Joshua Lancaster Sunday evening in Utah, People confirms.

"We wanted a winter wedding," Louis shared with the publication. Joshua added, "Sundance happens to be one of the private, romantic traditions between the two of us, so it seems only fitting to host the wedding there."

Less than 140 guests including former DWTS contestant Sabrina Bryan were in attendance for the outdoor ceremony. Dawson's Creek star Mary-Margaret Humes also served as Louis' best man.