Expectant Mom Gal Gadot Glows While Hugging Her Baby Bump at the 2017 Golden Globes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Baby bumps had quite a moment at the 2017 Golden Globes.
Expectant mamas stepped out left and right at the Beverly Hilton Sunday evening, proving that there's plenty of opportunity to take a glamorous night off in the midst of baby preparation. Need more proof? Please direct your attention to Gal Gadot.
The Wonder Woman star (with an oh-so sweet hand placed gently on her tummy) walked the red carpet in a black, silver and white gown, strappy stilettos and sleek high ponytail. She accessorized the look with a dramatic statement necklace, smokey eye shadow and a nude lip.
Hot mama-to-be, indeed.
Ahead of the big festivities, Gadot teased her award show prep on Instagram, which appeared to be quite a relaxing celebration of the night ahead.
Dressed in a casual black and white striped maxi dress, the actress beamed from ear to ear as makeup and nail artists got busy on their gorgeous client.
Gadot first announced her pregnancy in early November, sharing a sweet selfie alongside husband Yaron Versano on Instagram. She welcomed her first little one, a daughter named Alma, with her leading man back in 2011.
The Fast & the Furious actress will take the stage later tonight to present an award to one lucky recipient. Enjoy your evening, Gal!
