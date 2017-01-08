Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her Biggest Hollywood Inspiration and 13th Birthday Plans

Many of us may be counting 12 year-old Millie Bobby Brown as our inspiration in Hollywood, but who inspires her?
The Stranger Things star opened up to E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet about the actresses she looks up to, and it's not hard to see why she picked who she picked.
"Honestly, I think Lily Collins and Felicity Jones," Brown says. "I think they're very classy, they're elegant, they're British, and they really inspire me because they're incredible actresses."
Both are excellent and very timely choices—Collins is nominated tonight for her role in in the movie Rules Don't Apply, and Jones just starred as the badass Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Brown has made quite the splash in Hollywood in the past few months since Stranger Things dropped on Netflix, but Brown is still keeping things low-key, even as she prepares to turn 13.
"Probably just hanging out with the boys," she tells Rancic of her birthday plans. "Probably going to catch a movie or something. I don't celebrate really crazy. I don't think my dad wants to celebrate it."
As for her now iconic character of Eleven, Brown is quite attached.
"She means so much to me," she says. "I've been playing her for a year now, and I love her diversity between how she can be so vulnerable and then really be incredibly fierce. It's incredible. I love it."
Stranger Things is nominated for best TV drama tonight, and Winona Ryder also scored a nomination for best actress. Brown wasn't nominated this year, but we won't be surprised if that literally never happens again.