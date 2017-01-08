Evan Rachel Wood's Suit Reminds Young Girls Dresses Are Not a Requirement at the Golden Globes

Whoever thinks dresses are mandatory on the red carpet better take a look at Evan Rachel Wood.

While walking the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes, the Westworld star received rave reviews for her custom suit by Altuzarra.

At the same time, the actress wanted to remind young women watching that it's more than okay to dress a little different.

"This is my third nomination and I've been to the Golden Globes six times," Evan explained to E! News' Ryan Seacrest. "I've worn a dress every single time and I love dresses. I'm not trying to protest dresses but I wanted to make sure young girls and women know that it's not a requirement."