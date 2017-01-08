Gina Rodriguez Shares a Moment With Her Sister Before Golden Globes 2017: "I am forever grateful"

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Carrie Underwood, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Plans for 2017 (Hint: They Involve Cleaning House)

ESC: Golden Globes, Millie Bobby Brown

Best Dressed at Golden Globes 2017

ESC: Lily Collins, 2017 Golden Globes, Candids

Lily Collins Is Giving Us Major Princess Vibes at the 2017 Golden Globes

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gina Rodriguez, Golden Globes, Twitter

Twitter

Sister, sister!

Don't we all wish we could be related to Gina Rodriguez and look this fabulous? The actress always finds a way of including her family in on her Golden Globe experience.

The 32-year-old star shared a photo of herself with her sister just before hitting the red carpet. Not only does Rodriguez look stunning in her metallic beaded gown, but she also seems completely in awe of the moment. 

"With my big sister Rebecca. I truly have the most incredible family, and I am forever grateful for them," the Jane the Virgin star tweeted.

Photos

2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals

During Rodriguez's emotional acceptance speech in 2015 for her first Golden Globes win, she thanked her sisters saying, "To my siblings, to my sisters, Ivelisse and Rebecca for being the biggest role models in my life." 

Photos

Golden Globes 2017: Instagrams & Twitpics

Just last year, the actress brought her father, Genaro Rodriguez, along as her date to the Golden Globes. 

This is Rodriguez's third consecutive nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for her performance in the CW comedy Jane the Virgin.

TAGS/ 2017 Golden Globes , Gina Rodriguez , Top Stories