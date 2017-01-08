Drew Barrymore Puts Family First Before Leaving Kids to Fly to L.A. for Golden Globes

E! News
Drew Barrymore traveled to Los Angeles for the 2017 Golden Globes at the last minute for a very good reason.
The actress made sure to spend as much time with her and ex daughters Olive, 4, and Frankie, 2, in New York City, where the family lives.
"I was in New York in the snowstorm last night 'cause I wanted to maximize time with my children," the actress told E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes. "I have a job to do but I chose to be a parent first and I swear to God the priorities paid off, my karma—we got on the plane and JetBlue got me right here. And it was all good. And I played in the snow with my kids all day!
Barrymore walked the red carpet in a Monique Lhuillier ombré metallic Art Deco sunburst embroidered cape sleeve sheath dress and Harry Winston jewelry.
Barrymore is not nominated for an award but is presenting one at the ceremony. She is currently promoting her new Netflix series, Santa Clarita Diet, which premieres next month.
"It's a really good show for 2017," she told Seacrest. "It's got bite, it's funny...I need light right now but I need something with bite."