Dax Shepard Reveals Kristen Bell Will Star as His "Trashy, Estranged Wife" in CHiPs Reboot at 2017 Golden Globe Awards

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are taking their romance to the movies! Well, sort of.

E! News' Ryan Seacrest caught up with the adorable couple as they arrived to the 2017 Golden Globes, where both actors dished on the upcoming CHiPs reboot that Shepard directed.

"I directed a movie version of CHiPs. It comes out on March 24," he explained. "I'm John; Michael Peña is Ponch... I don't want to get into who is and isn't in it because there's a lot of surprises. It's a very new spin on it. It's very hard R."

And while Dax kept his lips pretty sealed on any major details about his big screen revival of the classic 1970s television series, Kristen couldn't help but chime in about her own role in the flick.