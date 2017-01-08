Golden Globes 2017: All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's Romantic, Rosy Look

No matter who's nominated, you can count on at least one familiar face to guide you through award season.
Giuliana Rancic is in action tonight for the 2017 Golden Globes, co-hosting E!'s Live From the Red Carpet with Ryan Seacrestand, as usual, giving every nominee a run for her money in the glam department.
And this year, everything is coming up roses for G!
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The veteran Fashion Police host looks ready for spring tonight (tip of the hat to the obliging, non-rainy weather!) in a romantic, champagne-colored, hand-painted high-neck gown with a gold belt and embroidered floral millefeuilles tulle providing luxurious pops of color by Lebanese designer Rani Zakhem.
The couture gown hails from Zakhem's Fall/Winter 2016-2017 collection and originally went down the runway with sleeves.
And of course, the icing on the cake: Forevermark's Fancy 13-karat yellow radiant double drop diamond earrings and matching 10.56-carat yellow radiant diamond ring. Total value: $750,000.
E!
The jewels perfectly complemented Giuliana's fantastical ballgown.
"I could live inside her dress," Countdown to the Red Carpet co-host Kris Jenner joked about G's full skirt with a flowing train. "I'm moving in right after the show."
"Today it is the most perfect day in Hollywood," Giuliana added with regard to the refreshingly sunny weather and spot-on temperature in the low 70s after storms were predicted for Sunday.
Stylist Rebecca Gross helped put Giuliana's look together, from head to stiletto sandal.